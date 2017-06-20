BOSTON Major oil companies like Exxon Mobil
and BP Plc have thrown their support behind a
carbon tax plan proposed by a group of elder Republican
statesmen, according to an advertisement published in the Wall
Street Journal on Tuesday.
The corporate support for the plan, which would impose a $40
tax on each ton of carbon dioxide produced, follows a decision
by President Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the
Paris Climate Agreement, a global pact that fights climate
change by slashing emissions from burning fossil fuels.
"This plan would achieve significantly greater emissions
reductions than all current and prior climate regulations, while
helping America's businesses and workers get ahead," according
to the advertisement from the Climate Leadership Council.
The ad bore the corporate symbols of companies such as
Exxon, BP, Shell, Total, GM, Johnson &
Johnson, and PepsiCo.
The Climate Leadership Council proposal was co-authored by
James Baker, secretary of state during the administration of
George H. W. Bush, and George Shultz, secretary of state under
Ronald Reagan. The proposed $40 per ton tax on carbon would rise
in price over time, and revenues would be paid into the Social
Security Administration.
While the plan echoes past attempts by parts of the
Republican Party to address climate change, it could be a
non-starter. Trump has expressed doubt over the existence of
climate change and has said efforts to fight it put the United
States at a competitive disadvantage.
A White House official did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. The administration has previously said a
carbon tax is not under consideration.
An overwhelming majority of scientists believe that burning
fossil fuels drives global climate change, has raised sea levels
and triggered more frequent and powerful storms.
Oil giants like Exxon and BP have been criticized for their
roles in contributing to climate change through the production
and marketing of fossil fuels. Still, in recent years, they have
supported government efforts to regulate emissions, including
through the Paris climate deal agreed by nearly 200 nations in
2015.
Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods had repeatedly urged
Trump to keep the United States in the Paris deal, saying the
country's abundant reserves of low-carbon natural gas made it
well-placed to perform within the agreement.
The full plan carbon tax plan can be seen at www.clcouncil.org/