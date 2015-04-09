FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: Caribbean leaders dispute claims they are risky financial centers
#Financials
April 9, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

Obama: Caribbean leaders dispute claims they are risky financial centers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday said some Caribbean leaders he has met during his trip to the region complained their countries were unfairly singled out as risky financial centers.

Obama, speaking to young people in Jamaica, said he told the leaders he would look into those complaints. He said the United States needed to make sure that offshore financial havens were not used for money laundering or tax avoidance. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)

