10 months ago
CME removes Norfolk, Nebraska stockyard from live cattle 'black out' schedule
October 28, 2016 / 6:50 PM / 10 months ago

CME removes Norfolk, Nebraska stockyard from live cattle 'black out' schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc said on Friday it was removing the Norfolk, Nebraska, cattle stockyard from the Live Cattle "Black Out" day schedule.

Black out dates for live cattle deliveries are the days when the feedlot or stockyard cannot accept delivery of cattle.

On Oct. 26, the exchange operator announced that Nebraska livestock sales of Norfolk had been withdrawn for approved stockyard regularity.

The exchange operator had previously announced the removal of Norfolk from the list of delivery facilities. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

