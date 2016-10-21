FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
U.S. Sept. cattle placements record low; inexpensive beef to persist
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. Sept. cattle placements record low; inexpensive beef to persist

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* September placements down 2.0 pct vs year ago
    * Oct. 1 feedlot cattle at 100.0 pct of year ago
    * Marketings in September up 5.0 pct vs year ago
    * Report called bullish for CME live cattle futures

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. feedlots in September
brought in 2.0 percent fewer cattle  than last year, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said on Friday, which fell short of
most trade estimates and resulted in a record low for that
month.  
    Depressed profits discouraged ranchers from plucking their
animals off healthy grazing pastures and deterred feedyards from
buying young calves for fattening, analysts said.
    Friday's placement shortfall does not alter the overall
outlook for low beef prices next year when those animals begin
arriving at packing plants in early 2017, said analysts.
    USDA's report showed September placements at 1.905 million
head, down 2.0 percent from 1.941 million last year. That was
well below analysts' average forecast of 2.011 million and the
smallest for that month since USDA began tabulating the data in
1996.
    The government put the feedlot cattle supply as of Oct. 1 at
10.266 million head, nearly in line with 10.228 million a year
ago. Analysts, on average, had forecast an increase of 1.3
percent.
    The government said the number of cattle sold to packers, or
marketings, grew 5.0 percent in September from a year ago, to
1.732 million head. 
    Analysts projected a 6.2 percent rise from 1.642 million
last year.  
    Rich Nelson, chief strategist with Chicago-based Allendale
Inc, said the lower volume at sale barns where cattle are
auctioned factored in to his placement forecast of 97.4 percent
of a year ago.
    "We had the cattle (prices) in the tank in terms of pricing.
That discouraged a lot of these guys," said Nelson, referring to
sellers. He cautioned that large numbers of heifers prepared to
enter feedlots could again send subsequent placements higher.  
    The smaller-than-expected placement number might be partly
due to the heavier-weight category, which dropped for the first
time since July 2014, according to University of Missouri
economist Ron Plain. 
    He added that the decline in those heavier cattle suggests
the industry may have caught up with the supply of livestock
available to go on feed.  
    Analysts viewed the report as bullish for CME live cattle
 on Monday despite the two-day rally in futures prices 
before the report was released.
    Friday's data showed that heifers in feedlots were up 4
percent year over year, which Plain said implies a slowdown in
herd expansion due to low cattle prices. Heifers or female
cattle are the foundation for herd building.

 (Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.