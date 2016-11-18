FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. October feedlot cattle placements hit 4-year low
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 18, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. October feedlot cattle placements hit 4-year low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* October placements down 5.0 pct vs year ago
    * Nov. 1 feedlot cattle at 99.0 pct of year ago
    * Marketings in October up 5.0 pct vs year ago
    * Report called neutral for CME live cattle futures

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. feedlots in October
received 5.0 percent fewer cattle than a year earlier, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said on Friday, a four-year low for
that month that was in line with average trade predictions.
    Ranchers grew cattle outside of feedlots longer thanks to
still healthy grazing pastures in parts of the country. And low
prices for cattle last month wore down profits at feedyards,
which discouraged them from bringing in more young calves to
fatten for sale to packers.
    The drop in the number of heavier animals placed in
commercial feeding pens last month could help support prices for
slaughter-ready cattle this spring, said analysts.
    USDA's report showed October placements at 2.171 million
head, a marginal increase from 2.286 million last year. That was
nearly at par with analysts' average forecast of 2.187 million
and the smallest for that month since 2.130 million in October
2012.
    The government put the feedlot cattle supply as of Nov. 1 at
10.665 million head, down 1 percent from 10.809 million a year
ago. Analysts, on average, had also forecasted a 1.0 percent
decline.
    The government said the number of cattle sold to packers, or
marketings, grew 5.0 percent in October from a year ago, to
1.705 million head. 
    Analysts had projected a 4.7 percent rise from 1.630 million
last year.  
    Ron Plain, a University of Missouri economist, characterized
Friday's report as "unsurprising" and noted that the number of
cattle weighing over 800 pounds destined for feedlots fell
almost 17 percent from a year ago.
    That, he said, suggests that animals in feedlots were now
lighter, which could give cattle feeders a bit more leverage in
negotiating prices with packers early next year. 
    "Cattle feeders are losing a lot of money, but this is an
encouraging report. Smaller placements of heavy cattle means
steer slaughter should slow down in the spring," said Plain.
    Analysts viewed the report as neutral for CME live cattle
 on Monday because the data came in close to forecasts.
    Jim Robb, director of the Colorado-based Livestock Marketing
Information Center, said future's rally this week was partly due
to investors pricing in an expected drop in placements. 
    As such, further futures gains may be limited in the short
term, even though large declines also were unlikely, said Robb.

 (Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by
Richard Chang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.