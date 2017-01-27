FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.S. December feedlot cattle placements hit 6-year high
January 27, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. December feedlot cattle placements hit 6-year high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* December placements up 18.0 pct vs year ago
    * Jan. 1 feedlot cattle at 100.00 pct of year ago
    * Marketings in December up 7.0 pct vs year ago
    * Report called bearish for CME live cattle futures

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. feedlots brought in 18.0
percent more cattle in December than the year-earlier month, the
U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday, which topped
forecasts and reached a six-year high for that month.
    Higher prices for slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle last
month improved profit for feedlots. That allowed them to draw
more animals off winter wheat grazing pastures in parts of the
U.S. Plains, said analysts.  
    Some ranchers pulled heavy calves off pastures to avoid
potential illness and death loss from the onset of wintry
weather.
    Additionally, more heifers entered feeding pens driven by
the prolonged period of dwindling profit among cow/calf
operators.
    Cattle placed in commercial feeding pens last month could
begin arriving at packing plants in June, which could pressure
cattle prices at that time, said Allendale Inc chief strategist
Rich Nelson.
    USDA's report showed December placements at 1.795 million
head, a substantial increase from 1.527 million in December
2015. That was above analysts' average forecast of 1.655 million
and the highest for that month since 1.8 million in December
2010.
    The government put the feedlot cattle supply as of Jan. 1 at
10.605 million head, about 100 percent of a year ago at 10.575
million. Analysts, on average, had forecast a 1.0 percent
decline.
    The government said the number of cattle sold to packers, or
marketings, grew 7.0 percent in December from a year earlier, to
1.787 million head. 
    Analysts had projected a 6.7 percent rise from 1.674 million
last year.  
    "We had a bullish trend occurring in December with cattle
prices, and last month's placements may have been the result of
low placements in September and October," said Nelson.
    David Anderson, a Texas A&M University economist, attributed
December's huge placements to mild fall and early winter weather
in parts of the Northern Plains, which kept a large number of
cattle out on pasture due to supportive cattle prices.
    "In early December, the situation changed and winter hit. It
forced some ranchers to sell a lot of heavy calves," said
Anderson.
    Friday's report included quarterly numbers for heifers on
feed as of Jan. 1 at 3.58 million head, up from 3.4 million a
year ago.
    This suggests slower herd expansion after cow/calf producers
suffered a long stretch of lower profits, said Anderson.
    Analysts viewed the report as bearish for CME live cattle
 on Monday because of the larger-than-anticipated
placement outcome.

 (Editing by Matthew Lewis)

