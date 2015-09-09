FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. consumer agency charges two largest debt collection buyers
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. consumer agency charges two largest debt collection buyers

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer protection regulators ordered the country’s two largest debt buyers, Encore Capital Group and a unit of PRA Group, to pay millions of dollars in refunds and fines on Wednesday over charges of using “deceptive tactics” to collect bad debt.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Encore has been ordered to pay $42 million in refunds and a $10 million penalty. Portfolio Recovery Associates, the PRA Group unit, was ordered to pay $19 million back to customers and an $8 million penalty.

The CFPB said both companies purchased debt using “potentially inaccurate” information and pressured customers with false statements. They also tried to collect on debts using robo-signed court filings to “churn out lawsuits,” the CFPB said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
