By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission struck its first-ever non-prosecution deal with three
former traders from a unit of Citigroup on Thursday, in
what could signal part of a broader new enforcement strategy to
win cooperation from Wall Street.
The country's top derivatives regulator said three former
traders, Jeremy Lao and Shlomo Salant of New York and Daniel
Liao of Japan, had all cooperated with the CFTC into its
investigation of illegal "spoofing" - a manipulative trading
tactic in which traders create the false appearance of market
interest by placing orders and then immediately cancel them.
The CFTC had previously fined Citigroup $25 million in the
case, which involved spoofing of U.S. Treasury futures. That was
the first time a bank had been charged with spoofing since the
CFTC won broad new powers in the 2010 Dodd-Frank law to go after
the practice.
In March, the CFTC also filed civil charges against two
other traders in connection with the case, ordering them to pay
fines and face a six-month suspension.
But James McDonald, the newly minted head of the CFTC's
Enforcement Division, said in a statement on Thursday that Lao,
Liao and Salant stood out and were deserving of a
non-prosecution deal.
"For many types of complex cases, there is simply no
substitute for cooperating witnesses, who can tell the inside
story of the fraud or misconduct at issue," he said in a
statement.
"That’s exactly what happened here: These traders readily
admitted their own wrongdoing, identified misconduct of others,
and provided other valuable information, all of which expedited
our investigation and strengthened our cases against the other
wrongdoers."
An attorney for the three traders did not have an immediate
comment on the case.
As part of the deal, the three former traders admitted to
wrongdoing, the CFTC said.
Non-prosecution agreements are not uncommon in other parts
of the government.
The Justice Department has often used them in its cases, and
the Securities and Exchange Commission incorporated them into
its enforcement program a few years ago as well.
The CFTC had not done so until now.
In January, the regulator laid out new guidance that is
designed to entice companies and individuals to better cooperate
during investigations.