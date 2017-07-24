CFTC approves LedgerX license to clear, settle digital currency derivative contracts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Commission said on Monday it has granted New York-based LedgerX, a bitcoin options exchange, the first ever license to clear and settle derivative contracts for digital currencies.

The license authorizes LedgerX to provide clearing services for fully-collateralized digital currency swaps. LedgerX, which was also granted a license to operate as a swap execution facility early this month initially plans to clear bitcoin options, the CFTC said in a statement.