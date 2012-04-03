REFILE-UPDATE 1-Cheney released from hospital after heart transplant

(Adds codes)

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who underwent a heart transplant 10 days earlier, was released from the hospital on Tuesday, a spokeswoman said.

“As he leaves the hospital, the former vice president and his family want to again express their deep gratitude to the donor and the donor’s family for this remarkable gift,” his spokeswoman said in a statement.

Cheney, 71, who has a history of heart problems having suffered the first of five heart attacks at age 37, was released from Inova Fairfax Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute.

He received the heart from an anonymous donor after being on the waiting list for more then 20 months.

After leaving office following eight years as vice president under former President George W. Bush, Cheney remained a vocal defender of the administration’s policies in fighting terrorism. (Reporting By Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Bill Trott and Christopher Wilson)