WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Cheniere’s Corpus Christi, Texas liquefied natural gas export project will not significantly affect the environment, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said in a report on Wednesday.

With a favorable environmental review, the project will likely receive a construction license from FERC near the end of the year. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)