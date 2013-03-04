FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peak bloom of Washington cherry trees expected March 26-30
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 4, 2013 / 4:47 PM / in 5 years

Peak bloom of Washington cherry trees expected March 26-30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Washington, D.C.‘s, renowned cherry trees, a gift from Japan 101 years ago, are expected to hit their peak bloom at the end of this month, coinciding with the early days of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, a festival spokeswoman said on Monday.

The peak bloom is expected to occur from March 26-30, according to a prediction by the National Park Service, festival spokeswoman Danielle Piacente said. The Cherry Blossom Festival, one of the biggest U.S. springtime parties, will run from March 20 to April 14.

A more exact bloom date forecast will come next week.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is expected to draw about 1.2 million visitors this year to enjoy white and pink blooms on about 3,800 trees around the capital’s Tidal Basin, Piacente said.

The park service said about 70 percent of the blossoms will likely be open by April 4. The bloom normally lasts about 17 days. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.