FAA hopes to restore air traffic in Chicago area in coming days

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The fire set by an employee of Harris Corp at a Chicago-area air traffic control center on Friday may be significant, but the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) hopes to restore air traffic to relatively normal levels over the next few days, U.S. government officials said.

It could take days before the FAA assesses the full damage caused by the fire and restores the full function of the center, said one of the officials familiar with the matter.

The incident resulted in the cancellation of nearly 1,700 flights at the city’s two major airports on Friday, snarling air traffic across the United States.