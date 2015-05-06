Illinois governor says no bailout for Chicago

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner on Wednesday told the Chicago City Council that the state’s “terrible financial crisis” means there is no money to bail out the city from its own fiscal mess.

The Republican governor, in an unprecedented address to the Democratic council, said the city and state need to work together to address problems that include big unfunded pension liabilities.

“For Chicago to get what it wants, Illinois must get what it needs,” Rauner said. (Reporting By Karen Pierog and Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Grant McCool)