Chicago bond yields jump day after junk rating
#Market News
May 13, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago bond yields jump day after junk rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - Yields on some Chicago Board of Education bonds jumped sharply on Wednesday, a day after Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the city’s debt to junk status.

Yields on bonds maturing in 2035 jumped to an average 4.979 percent compared 4.072 percent on the previous day, according to from Municipal Market Data (MMD).

The downgrade of Chicago’s $8.1 billion of general obligation bonds moved the city’s rating down two notches, to Ba1 from Baa2 with a negative outlook. Combined with rating cuts for city revenue debt, Moody’s said, its actions could trigger up to $2.2 billion in accelerated payments on some of that debt. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)

