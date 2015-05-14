FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago bond trade lands at 315 bps spread over triple-A
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago bond trade lands at 315 bps spread over triple-A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - A $2 million block of Chicago general obligation bonds maturing in 2023 sold at nearly 315 basis points over top-rated munis on Thursday, according to Municipal Market Data, as the market continues to digest the city’s downgrade to junk two days ago.

The bonds, which carry a 5 percent coupon and yielded 3.75 percent when they were originally issued in March 2014, sold off cheaply at 5.119 percent and 99.25 cents on the dollar on Thursday.

They last traded two months ago at 107.044 cents on the dollar and 3.94 percent - a sharp 118 basis point uptick in one trade.

Reporting by Hilary Russ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.