Chicago mayor eyes $1.1 billion bond sale to restructure debt
#Market News
June 12, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago mayor eyes $1.1 billion bond sale to restructure debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is asking the city council to approve the sale of $1.1 billion of bonds to continue restructuring outstanding debt and pay other obligations, the mayor’s office said on Friday.

The new general obligation bonds would convert short-term, variable-rate commercial paper debt into fixed-rate debt, while completing the refinancing of terminated interest rate swap agreements, according to a presentation to the city council.

Proceeds would be used to cover obligations, including $75 million in retroactive police pay. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

