UPDATE 2-Chicago mayor eyes $1.1 bln bond sale to restructure debt

(Adds Moody’s report on Chicago)

CHICAGO, June 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has asked the city council to approve the sale of $1.1 billion of bonds to continue restructuring outstanding debt and pay other obligations, his office said on Friday.

The city is repairing damage from Moody’s Investors Service’s downgrade last month of its credit rating to junk, even as it braces for a possible further drop in the rating as pension payment pressures mount.

“The upcoming issuance, which converts bad deals from the past from short-term debt into more stable, long-term debt, is one more step toward getting the city’s fiscal house back in order,” a statement from Emanuel’s office said.

The new general obligation bonds would convert short-term, variable-rate commercial paper into fixed-rate debt while completing the refinancing of terminated interest rate swap agreements, according to a presentation to the city council.

Proceeds would also be used to cover obligations, including $75 million in retroactive police pay.

Moody’s downgrade of Chicago’s GO bond rating to Ba1 triggered $2.2 billion in accelerated debt and fee payments by the city.

Forbearance agreements with banks that provided letters of credit backing the variable-rate debt or swaps used to hedge interest-rate risk on it gave the city time to convert $918 million of variable-rate debt into fixed-rate bonds so far.

In a report released on Friday, Moody’s called the city’s action to convert all of its GO and sales tax revenue variable-rate bonds a “credit positive.”

The mayor’s office said it was critical to convert other debt to “remove this repayment trigger prior to any potential further downgrade.”

The city, the third-largest in the United States by population, is struggling with a projected $300 million structural budget deficit and a looming $550 million contribution increase to its public safety workers’ retirement funds.

A bill passed by the Illinois Legislature last month would reduce the pension payment, but Governor Bruce Rauner, who has criticized the legislation, may not sign it into law.

Moody’s said variable-rate bonds still comprised 20 percent of Chicago’s outstanding water debt, 21 percent of sewer debt and 6 percent of airport revenue debt.

The mayor’s office said Chicago might have to convert the water and sewer bonds and terminate related swaps, but O‘Hare and Midway Airport bonds would not need to be converted because airport ratings are isolated from the city’s rating due to federal regulations. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Von Ahn)