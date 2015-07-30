Chicago mayor proposes slew of bond sales amid shaky finances

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday proposed more than $2.5 billion of bond sales even as the city faces big budget deficits and the possibility that its already-low credit ratings could fall further.

Under ordinances proposed to the city council, Chicago would sell up to $2 billion of senior lien general airport revenue bonds with $1.7 billion allocated to refunding outstanding debt and $300 million for new projects at O‘Hare International Airport.

The airport bonds have largely avoided rating downgrades, while the city’s general obligation ratings have taken a hit, including a cut to the junk level of Ba1 by Moody’s Investors Service in May.

That downgrade triggered $2.2 billion in accelerated debt payments and fees by Chicago to banks that forced the city to undertake a restructuring of its outstanding bonds. Earlier this month, Chicago sold $1.08 billion of GO bonds at hefty yields as part of the restructuring.

The mayor proposed the sale of other GO bonds of up to $500 million less than a week after a state judge voided a 2014 law aimed at shoring up two of the city’s financially shaky retirement systems. Chicago had warned investors that such a ruling could lead to more rating downgrades.

Emanuel also asked the council to approve up to $125 million of second lien sewer revenue bonds with the proceeds earmarked for converting existing variable-rate bonds to a fixed-rate mode and terminating swaps used to hedge interest-rate risk.

The mayor is expected to unveil his fiscal 2016 budget in September, along with a plan for tackling escalating pension costs and plugging deficits that have been projected to grow to $430 million next year and $588 million in 2017. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Ken Wills)