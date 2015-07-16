FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yields reach 5.77 pct in initial Chicago bond pricing
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Yields reach 5.77 pct in initial Chicago bond pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - Underwriters initially priced $347 million of Chicago tax-exempt general obligation bonds on Thursday, with yields topping out at 5.77 percent for bonds due in 2039 with a 5.50 percent coupon, according to a pricing scale obtained by Reuters.

That yield was 260 basis points over Municipal Market Data’s benchmark triple-A yield scale.

Chicago is selling the tax-free bonds a day after nearly $743 million of taxable GO bonds were priced as part of the city’s plan to restructure its short-term debt.

Moody’s Investors Service earlier this year dropped the city’s credit rating to junk, triggering $2.2 billion in accelerated payments on variable-rate and short-term debt and for related fees that led the city to undertake the restructuring. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.