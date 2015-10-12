FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P upgrades Chicago sewer bond ratings ahead of offering
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

S&P upgrades Chicago sewer bond ratings ahead of offering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Monday raised the credit ratings on Chicago’s sewer revenue bonds ahead of the sale of nearly $439 million of debt this week.

S&P upgraded the city’s senior lien sewer bonds to A-plus from A and its second-lien bonds to A from A-minus.

“The upgrade reflects our expectation that the wastewater fund’s financial operations, which we currently consider strong, should be sustainable in the next two years,” S&P analyst Scott Garrigan said in a statement.

The city plans to restructure $332 million of variable-rate second lien wastewater transmission revenue bonds into fixed-rate debt and issue $106.8 million of taxable bonds through underwriter Ramirez & Co this week.

S&P said the restructuring will result in a completely fixed-rate sewer debt portfolio for Chicago, along with the elimination of related interest-rate swaps. The credit rating downgraded the city’s sewer bond ratings in May and put the ratings on a watch list for potential further action.

“Because the city’s debt portfolio no longer has any contingent liquidity risk, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with developing implications,” S&P said. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.