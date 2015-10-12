S&P upgrades Chicago sewer bond ratings ahead of offering

CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Monday raised the credit ratings on Chicago’s sewer revenue bonds ahead of the sale of nearly $439 million of debt this week.

S&P upgraded the city’s senior lien sewer bonds to A-plus from A and its second-lien bonds to A from A-minus.

“The upgrade reflects our expectation that the wastewater fund’s financial operations, which we currently consider strong, should be sustainable in the next two years,” S&P analyst Scott Garrigan said in a statement.

The city plans to restructure $332 million of variable-rate second lien wastewater transmission revenue bonds into fixed-rate debt and issue $106.8 million of taxable bonds through underwriter Ramirez & Co this week.

S&P said the restructuring will result in a completely fixed-rate sewer debt portfolio for Chicago, along with the elimination of related interest-rate swaps. The credit rating downgraded the city’s sewer bond ratings in May and put the ratings on a watch list for potential further action.

“Because the city’s debt portfolio no longer has any contingent liquidity risk, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with developing implications,” S&P said. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)