Chicago mayor to propose phased-in $543 mln property tax hike
September 21, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago mayor to propose phased-in $543 mln property tax hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Tuesday will propose a $543 million property tax hike, phased in over four years, to pay for public safety worker pensions, city finance officials said on Monday.

In addition to the city’s biggest-ever property tax increase, the mayor’s fiscal 2016 budget plan will include $118 million in savings and reforms and first-ever fees on garbage collection and ride-sharing and a tax on e-cigarettes, according to the officials.

Reporting By Karen Pierog

