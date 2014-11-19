Chicago budget passes city council with few objections

CHICAGO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Chicago City Council on Wednesday passed Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s fiscal 2015 budget that avoids major tax increases ahead of next year’s city elections.

The $8.9 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that begins Jan. 1 won approval in a 46-4 vote, with the most notable objection coming from Alderman Bob Fioretti, one of Emanuel’s challengers in the February mayoral election.

“This budget does not give us a road map to long-term financial security,” Fioretti said.

He added that the city continues to rely on one-time measures, including bond restructurings, to plug budget holes.

Emanuel, who is seeking a second term as mayor of the third-largest U.S. city, laid out his budget in October, touting the absence of any increase in property, sales or gasoline taxes.

He did not address looming pension challenges that could further damage Chicago’s credit ratings.

The fiscal 2015 spending plan, which includes a $3.53 billion operating budget, allocates $557 million for Chicago’s four pension funds. That payment will top $1 billion in fiscal 2016 under an Illinois law that mandated higher city contributions to its police and fire retirement systems.

Cost-cutting pension changes for Chicago’s other two retirement systems could also be voided because of potential court actions.

Pension pressures might result in rating downgrades that could trigger payments on swaps, letters of credit and bank notes associated with the city’s outstanding debt.

After the budget vote, Emanuel said the city has whittled away at its structural deficit and bulked up its rainy day fund for four years in a row.

“This is a different day from where we were when we all got elected,” he told the council. “We’re not where we need to be, but we’re definitely not continuing the past practices that got us into the problem.” (Reporting By Karen Pierog. Editing by Andre Grenon)