Ferris Bueller house near Chicago sells for $1.06 million
May 30, 2014

Ferris Bueller house near Chicago sells for $1.06 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - The steel-and-glass Chicago-area house featured in the 1986 movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” has sold for $1.06 million, according to a real estate brokerage website.

The two-building “Ben Rose Home” in the suburb of Highland Park first came on the market five years ago, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The selling price was less than half the original listing of $2.3 million.

The smaller building of the two played a part in the John Hughes coming-of-age movie as the garage which held a precious Ferrari convertible that Ferris, played by Matthew Broderick, and his friend Cameron take for a joyride around Chicago.

Later in the movie, the car crashes through a glass wall of the house into a ravine.

The modernist house was designed by A. James Speyer, a protege of modern architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, and David Haid, according to the website of Coldwell Banker.

A representative for Coldwell Banker was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Diane Craft)

