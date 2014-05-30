UPDATE 1-Ferris Bueller house near Chicago sells for $1.06 million

(Adds quotes from Coldwell Banker representative)

May 30 (Reuters) - The steel-and-glass Chicago-area house featured in the 1986 movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” has sold for $1.06 million, according to a real estate brokerage.

The two-building property in the suburb of Highland Park first came on the market five years ago, but the sale stalled because of the sagging real estate market and the house’s “very specific” architecture, according to Craig Hogan, director of Coldwell Banker Previews International, the brokerage’s luxury division. The selling price was less than half the original listing price of $2.3 million.

Hogan described the Ben Rose Home as “two glass cubes that are positioned over a ravine.”

“You have to want to live there,” Hogan said. “Fortunately, we found a couple who do -- they’re in love with that style.” He could not reveal the owners’ identities.

The smaller of the two buildings played a part in the John Hughes coming-of-age movie as the garage that held a precious Ferrari convertible that Ferris, played by Matthew Broderick, and his friend Cameron take for a joyride around Chicago.

Later in the movie, the car crashes through a glass wall of the house into a ravine.

The modernist house was designed by A. James Speyer, a protege of architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, and David Haid, according to the website of Coldwell Banker.