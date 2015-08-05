FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago convention center rating falls over state budget battle
August 5, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago convention center rating falls over state budget battle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday dropped the rating on bonds issued for an expansion of Chicago’s McCormick Place convention center seven notches to BBB-plus from AAA, citing Illinois’ ongoing fiscal 2016 budget impasse.

Without a budget and appropriations for the fiscal year that started July 1, the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, which issued the bonds, was unable to transfer tax revenue earmarked for debt service to the bond trustee last month.

Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

