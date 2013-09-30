FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago train accident injures 33
September 30, 2013 / 3:23 PM / 4 years ago

Chicago train accident injures 33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Two Chicago Transit Authority trains collided in a western suburb of Chicago during Monday morning’s rush hour, resulting in 33 injuries, the agency reported.

The incident happened at the Harlem Station in Forest Park, Illinois, west of Chicago. One train was standing at the station at the time of the accident at 7:45 a.m. local time (1245 GMT), according to CTA spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski. The cause is under investigation.

Thirty-three people were transported to nine area hospitals with what appeared to be non-serious injuries, Hosinski said. One of those requesting medical attention was a train operator.

Service on the line was shut down for a couple of hours and the station where the collision occurred remained closed after service was restored, the CTA said. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by David Bailey and Jim Marshall)

