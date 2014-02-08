Former Chicago Mayor Daley to leave hospital

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Richard M. Daley, mayor of Chicago from 1989 to 2011, was expected to leave a Chicago hospital on Saturday after being admitted into the intensive care unit a week ago, his spokeswoman said.

Daley was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Memorial Hospital last Friday after being taken ill after returning from a business trip to Arizona.

He is due to walk out of the hospital later on Saturday afternoon, said spokeswoman Jackie Heard. Details about the nature of his illness were not immediately available. (Reporting By Jonathan Allen, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Gunna Dickson)