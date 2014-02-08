FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Chicago Mayor Daley to leave hospital
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 8, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 4 years ago

Former Chicago Mayor Daley to leave hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Richard M. Daley, mayor of Chicago from 1989 to 2011, was expected to leave a Chicago hospital on Saturday after being admitted into the intensive care unit a week ago, his spokeswoman said.

Daley was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Memorial Hospital last Friday after being taken ill after returning from a business trip to Arizona.

He is due to walk out of the hospital later on Saturday afternoon, said spokeswoman Jackie Heard. Details about the nature of his illness were not immediately available. (Reporting By Jonathan Allen, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.