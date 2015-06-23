FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bill to delay Chicago school pension payment fails in House
June 23, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Bill to delay Chicago school pension payment fails in House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - A bill that would give the Chicago Public Schools until Aug. 10 to make a $634 million payment to its pension fund failed on Tuesday to attract enough votes in the Illinois House to pass.

The 53-46 vote fell short of the 71 affirmative votes needed to give the measure, which passed a House committee earlier on Tuesday, immediate effect.

The nation’s third-largest public school system is struggling to come up with money to make the state-mandated payment by June 30.

Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
