Chicago school pension payment will be made-Illinois House speaker
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago school pension payment will be made-Illinois House speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 30 (Reuters) - Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said the Chicago Public Schools will make a full $634 million payment to its teachers pension fund by a midnight Tuesday deadline.

The Chicago Democrat said he was advised by “reliable sources” that the nation’s third-largest public school system has the cash to make the state-mandated payment on time.

He added that a bill delaying the payment for 40 days was now moot.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Springfield and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis

