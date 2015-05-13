FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's drops Chicago schools' rating to junk
May 13, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

Moody's drops Chicago schools' rating to junk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service dropped the credit rating for the Chicago Board of Education into the junk level on Wednesday, a day after taking similar action on the city of Chicago’s ratings.

The credit rating agency said the three-notch downgrade to Ba3 from Baa3, affecting $6.2 billion of general obligation bonds, was due to the school system’s “steadily escalating pension contributions and use of reserves to fund those contributions.”

Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

