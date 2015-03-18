FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P drops Chicago Board of Education rating to A-minus
#Market News
March 18, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

S&P drops Chicago Board of Education rating to A-minus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 18 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday cut the Chicago Board of Education’s credit rating two notches to A-minus, citing continued budget deficits at the nation’s third-biggest public school system.

“We lowered the rating and changed the outlook to negative due to our view of the board’s fiscal imbalance that have so far resulted in an operating shortfall for fiscal 2014 and a projected shortfall for fiscal 2015,” S&P credit analyst John Kenward said in a statement. (Reporting By Karen Pierog)

