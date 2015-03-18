UPDATE 1-S&P drops Chicago Board of Education rating to A-minus

(Adds upcoming bond sale, Moody’s downgrade, budget projection, swaps)

CHICAGO, March 18 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday cut the Chicago Board of Education’s credit rating two notches to A-minus, citing continued budget deficits at the nation’s third-biggest public school system.

“We lowered the rating and changed the outlook to negative due to our view of the board’s fiscal imbalance that have so far resulted in an operating shortfall for fiscal 2014 and a projected shortfall for fiscal 2015,” S&P credit analyst John Kenward said in a statement.

He added that if budget pressures continue and there is no substantial growth in state aid or tax revenue, the rating could fall below the single-A level.

Moody’s Investors Service on March 6 dropped its rating for the school district to Baa3, just one notch above the junk level, due to pension pressures.

The two-notch downgrade, affecting $6.3 billion of the school district’s general obligation bonds, came a week after Moody’s downgraded the rating on $8.3 billion of Chicago’s general obligation bonds to Baa2.

The rating downgrades came ahead of the school system’s upcoming sale of about $372 million of new and refunding GO bonds. In its bond offering document released late on Tuesday, the Chicago Public Schools cited a projected $1.11 billion deficit in its budget for the fiscal year that begins June 30 with estimated revenue of $4.8 billion and expenditures of $5.9 billion.

The downgrades also bring the school district closer to the potential termination of swaps used to hedge interest rate risk on its debt. Under the district’s agreements with banks, Moody’s rating would have to fall below Baa2 and the ratings from S&P or Fitch Ratings would have to be lower than BBB to allow banks to terminate the swaps.

As of the end of fiscal 2014, Chicago schools had 10 swaps outstanding that carried a collective price tag at that time of around $215 million if they were terminated, according to a bond offering document. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)