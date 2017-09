May 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Friday named Carole Browne, a managing director at Barclays, as new chief financial officer for the financially troubled city.

Browne, who heads Barclays’ Midwest municipal practice, replaces outgoing CFO Lois Scott. Browne had previously served as chair of the Chicago Transit Authority board. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)