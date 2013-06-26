FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch puts Chicago ratings on review for possible downgrade
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2013 / 8:41 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch puts Chicago ratings on review for possible downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 26 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Wednesday put credit ratings on nearly $8.7 billion of outstanding Chicago debt on a watch list for a possible downgrade, citing the city’s growing unfunded public pension liability.

“The unfunded liabilities recorded in the city employees’ pension funds continue to rise without a corresponding increase in funding,” Fitch said in a statement, pointing to a combined funding ratio for the city’s four retirement funds at only 35.2 percent at the end of 2012.

Fitch placed Chicago’s AA-minus general obligation and sales tax revenue bond ratings and A-plus commercial paper notes rating on the watch list.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.