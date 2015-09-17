Chicago mayor eyes first-ever garbage fee for cash-strapped city

CHICAGO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - City homeowners who have enjoyed free garbage service for generations would face a $9.50-a-month assessment under a plan Mayor Rahm Emanuel intends to present next week, a source familiar with proposal said on Thursday.

The city’s first-ever garbage fee would be tucked in the water bills of as many as 613,000 homeowners possibly as early as Jan. 1 and raise nearly $70 million toward a $745 million budget shortfall.

Chicago’s precarious finances have resulted in junk-bond status for the city, putting it alongside Detroit as the only major American held in such low regard by bond-rating agencies. Much of Chicago’s financial distress stems from escalating pension payments, which consume roughly one out of every three city dollars.

The garbage assessment, if approved by Chicago’s City Council, would leave New York City and Boston as the only major American cities that do not impose any fees on their residents for garbage pickup.

The rate Emanuel has settled on also is below garbage-collection fees assessed on residents of Los Angeles, Atlanta, Seattle and several of Chicago’s suburbs, according to a briefing document on the proposal circulated to Chicago aldermen and seen on Thursday by Reuters.

“I don’t see any city, at least among the ones they listed, anywhere close to what the city is charging,” said Alderman Joe Moore, an Emanuel ally who represents a lakefront ward on Chicago’s north side. “From that point of view, it’ll be cheap.”

The mayor’s plan will carry teeth for those who are late or do not pay the trash assessment. Their water will be shut off by city crews, who will continue to remove trash because of public health concerns.

Emanuel’s garbage proposal is expected to accompany a $500 million property-tax increase the mayor will unveil in his 2016 city budget proposal on Tuesday. That tax hike represents a 62-percent increase over the existing city property-tax levy.

The garbage fee will apply to those who live in single-family homes, two-, three- and four-unit residences. Under current city law, those living in multifamily apartment or condominium dwellings with more than four units must contract for private waste-hauling.