November 21, 2014 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Four people injured in accident at Chicago Macy's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with Macy’s statement; 3 people released from hospital)

CHICAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Four Macy’s employees were injured, one seriously, in a cooking accident after an aerosol can of butane got hot and ruptured at the Macy’s store in downtown Chicago on Friday morning, according to fire and store officials.

The accident happened during the preparation of an employee breakfast in the store’s lower-level kitchen, before the store was open, said Andrea Schwartz, Macy’s spokeswoman.

One female employee suffered “severe facial burns,” but they were not life-threatening, said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The other three employees were released from the hospital and “are doing fine,” Schwartz said.

Langford said a preliminary investigation has found that the can got too warm because it was close to an induction-type stove. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Bill Trott and Eric Beech)

