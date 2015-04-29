FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago mayor unveils initial fiscal reforms
April 29, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago mayor unveils initial fiscal reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced on Wednesday initial steps to address the city’s financial problems, including reforms to long-used debt practices.

The mayor, who won a second term in office earlier this month, said Chicago will end bond restructurings that push out debt payments to future years as well as the use of interest-rate swaps. His plan also calls for restructuring some variable-rate bonds to fixed-rate mode and funding legal settlements with operating revenue instead of debt.

Emanuel said the steps will bring “fiscal sanity” to the city budget. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)

