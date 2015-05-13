Moody's cuts Chicago Park District rating to junk

CHICAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded $616 million of Chicago Park District general obligation bonds three notches to Ba1, the top of the junk scale.

The action followed similar rating downgrades of the city of Chicago on Tuesday and the Chicago Board of Education on Wednesday. Both are dealing with big fiscal headaches caused primarily by growing pension contributions.

“We perceive increased risk that the city’s intensified pressures will adversely affect (the park district‘s) financial operations and position,” Moody’s said in a statement.