Illinois House passes bill for Chicago pension changes

CHICAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - The Illinois House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill aimed at shoring up two of Chicago’s retirement funds by requiring bigger contributions by the city and workers.

The measure, which passed in a 73-41 vote, was amended late on Monday to remove any mention or new or higher taxes to fund Chicago’s higher pension payments, leaving it up to city officials to come up with necessary revenue. The bill now moves to the Illinois Senate. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)