Unions, retirees sue to block Chicago pension changes
December 16, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Unions, retirees sue to block Chicago pension changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A group of Chicago labor unions and retirees filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois’ Cook County Circuit Court seeking to void a law aimed at shoring up funding for two of the city’s public pension systems.

The plaintiffs, who include the Chicago Teachers Union and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, contend the state law, enacted in June, violates the Illinois Constitution by reducing pension benefits for workers and retirees in Chicago’s Municipal Employees Annuity and Benefit Fund. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Diane Craft)

