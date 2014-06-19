FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Goliath,' billed as world's fastest wooden roller coaster, opens in Illinois
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

'Goliath,' billed as world's fastest wooden roller coaster, opens in Illinois

Mary Wisniewski

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - A ride nicknamed “Goliath” and billed as the world’s fastest wooden roller coaster went into operation on Thursday at Six Flags Great America amusement park in Illinois, park officials said.

The coaster reaches top speeds of 72 mph (116 kph) and has the steepest drop of any wooden coaster - a near-vertical 85-degree plunge from an 180-foot (55 metre) height, according to the park in Gurnee, about 40 miles (64 km) north of Chicago.

“Everybody who came into the park today was standing in the Goliath queue,” said Six Flags spokeswoman Katy Enrique.

Wooden roller coasters, which typically have running rails of flattened steel strips mounted on a wooden track, have seen a revival in popularity since the mid-1990s.

That is partly because they are less expensive to build than steel coasters, while still providing the same, if not greater thrills, said Justin Kreindel, 32, an Atlanta attorney and coaster enthusiast who has ridden close to 200 different coasters worldwide.

Many coaster fans prefer wooden coasters, he said, since a steel coaster cannot replicate the “out-of-control feel” of a wooden coaster, although they are equally safe.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.