Moody's cuts Chicago Board of Education credit rating to A3 from A2
July 24, 2013 / 9:38 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's cuts Chicago Board of Education credit rating to A3 from A2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded the Chicago Board of Education’s credit rating a notch to A3, citing the school system’s high debt and pension burden that shares the same tax base with the recently downgraded city of Chicago.

“The downgrade to the A3 rating reflects a leveraged overall debt burden resulting from significant debt and pension obligations of overlapping governmental entities on the district’s tax base, particularly the city of Chicago,” Moody’s said in a statement.

The downgrade affects $6.3 billion of general obligation debt issued for the school district.

A week ago, the rating agency cut the city’s GO rating three notches to A3 due to growing pension liabilities and related budget pressures.

Moody’s said on Wednesday it has a negative outlook on the board of education’s lower rating due in part to an estimated $1 billion budget deficit for fiscal 2014, which began July 1.

