Chicago Teachers Union delegates vote to end strike
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 10:20 PM / in 5 years

Chicago Teachers Union delegates vote to end strike

Mary Wisniewski

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Teachers Union delegates voted on Tuesday to suspend their strike, several delegates said as they departed a meeting of union leaders.

The decision ends a confrontation with Mayor Rahm Emanuel over reform of the third largest U.S. school district.

The strike of 29,000 teachers and support staff at Chicago Public Schools kept 350,000 kindergarten, elementary and high school students out of class for seven school days.

“We are going back. All of our teachers are happy to be going back,” said Jay Rehak, an English teacher at Whitney Young high school as he departed the closed meeting.

Some 800 delegates representing the union rank-and-file ended the strike after more than two hours of debate on a new three-year contract with the school district. The compromise deal gave Emanuel part of the reforms he wanted, and teachers got some guarantees on employment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
