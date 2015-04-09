FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P warns of Chicago rating downgrade without pension fix
April 9, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

S&P warns of Chicago rating downgrade without pension fix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 9 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Thursday that it will likely downgrade Chicago’s A-plus credit rating if the city lacks a plan to “sustainably” fund its pensions by the end of this year.

The warning was released in the wake of Rahm Emanuel’s re-election on Tuesday for a second term as Chicago mayor.

“Following Tuesday’s vote, in order to maintain its current rating, we expect the administration to address the pension and budget challenges head on by providing solutions that will support the city’s credit strengths in the near and far term,” S&P credit analyst Helen Samuelson said in a statement. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Matthew Lewis)

