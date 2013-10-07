U.S. issues health alert for Foster Farms chicken products

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday it had issued a public health alert after raw chicken products produced by three facilities of privately owned Foster Farms in California sickened hundreds of people.

“The outbreak is continuing,” USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

The estimated 278 illnesses, caused by strains of Salmonella Heidelberg, were reported in 18 states, mostly in California, and the chicken products were distributed mostly to retail outlets in California, Oregon and Washington State, USDA said. (Reporting by Ros Krasny)