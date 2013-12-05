FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia launches criminal probe into U.S. child trafficking
December 5, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

Russia launches criminal probe into U.S. child trafficking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russian federal investigators have launched a criminal probe into suspected child trafficking in the United States following a Reuters investigation which found that adopted children, some born in Russia, were being traded via the Internet.

The Investigative Committee opened the case after the reports found “adopted Russian children being transferred to different families in breach of their rights”, spokesman Vladimir Markin said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

