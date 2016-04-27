FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury official: China's AIIB can be "constructive addition"
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

U.S. Treasury official: China's AIIB can be "constructive addition"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury’s top international official said on Wednesday that he believes China’s new development bank can be a “constructive addition” to the world’s multilateral lenders if it follows best practices and institutes proper safeguards.

But Nathan Sheets, Treasury undersecretary for international affairs, said that the United States is not presently considering an investment in the new Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Sheets told a U.S. House Financial Services subcommittee meeting that the Treasury would need to see a positive track record from AIIB before considering such an investment in the future.

Sheets also said that Greece would not have access to the International Monetary Fund’s exceptional lending facilities in the next phase of its bailout, adding that the Treasury supports the IMF’s insistence that the bailout be restructured to make Greece’s debt sustainable with more reforms from Athens and debt relief from European lenders. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.