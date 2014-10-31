FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China lifts suspension on Washington State delicious apples
October 31, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

China lifts suspension on Washington State delicious apples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China is lifting its suspension on the import of red and golden delicious apples from Washington State, reopening a market once valued at about $6.5 million a year, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Friday.

The restrictions were placed in 2012 by Chinese quarantine authorities due to the repeated interception of three apple pests: speck rot, bull‘s-eye rot, and Sphaeropsis rot.

Since then, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service worked with the U.S. apple industry to develop additional safeguarding measures that address China’s concerns about the pests. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)

