US mulling auto parts action versus China

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is considering a request from union workers to take action against auto parts imports from China, a top U.S. trade official said on Friday.

“We are looking at a variety of issues in the bilateral relationship, including, I would say, in the auto sector,” Tim Reif, general counsel in the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, also told reporters.

He also said the timing of any decision to file an auto parts case would be based on the facts, and not a desire to win votes for President Barack Obama in key industrial states in the November presidential election.